Highway Patrol identifies two teenagers dead in Lander crash

Two 16-year-olds died in a car crash Thursday in Lander, the Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed Monday.

Shayni Brown and Kianna Mannie were driving north on Tweed Lane in a Chevrolet Impala at a "high rate of speed" around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, WHP said.

The car veered off the road to into a borrow ditch to the left, a report says, then into a drainage canal. It then became airborne and rolled over onto the southbound side of the road.

Neither of the teenagers were wearing seatbelts at the time, Highway Patrol said. Both were "completely ejected," the report said, and died at the scene from their injuries.

One other unnamed person was inside the car at the time, and was injured in the crash.

According to WHP, driver inattention and speed are possible contributing factors to the crash.

