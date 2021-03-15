Highways remain closed Monday following historic winter storm

The snow may have stopped, but much of Wyoming's highway system remains closed from the weekend's historic winter storm.

The entire length of Interstate 25, from Buffalo to the Colorado Border, remains closed Monday morning. It is not expected to reopen until the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 is closed from the Nebraska border to Rawlins in both directions. the eastbound lanes are closed all the way to the Utah border. They are not expected to open until Monday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the other state and U.S. highways in the south and eastern portions of the state are closed as well including:

U.S. Highway 20-26 west of Casper to Walmant

Wyoming Highway 220

U.S. Highway 85 in eastern Wyoming

U.S. Highway 287

Wyoming Highway 487

Wyoming Highway 789

For a complete list of road closures, click here.

For a list of business, government and school closures in the Casper area, click here.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0