Hiker, 73, missing near Lander

Searchers are looking for a 73-year-old hiker that went missing near Lander on Thursday.

Chuck Kaiser was reported overdue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in the area of Blue Ridge on the Lois Lake Loop Road.

Multiple agencies are searching the area on foot, ATV and horseback. They're being assisted by aircraft. Saturday is the first day of rifle elk season, and the sheriff's office is asking hunters in the area to be aware of the search.

Kaiser has white hair, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 307-332-5611.

