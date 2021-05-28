 Skip to main content
Hiker suffers significant injuries in bear encounter at Yellowstone
Hiker suffers significant injuries in bear encounter at Yellowstone

Bear

A grizzly bear strolls down a path in Yellowstone National Park in 2020. A bear injured a hiker at the park on Friday morning. 

 Jim Peaco, NPS

A hiker suffered significant injuries Friday morning when he encountered a bear at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believed were two grizzlies, the park said in a press release. 

One of the grizzlies caused significant injuries to his lower extremities, the park said. He was able to hike out on his own.

The man was taken to a hospital in Livingston, Montana, by ambulance. The park's press release did not provide an update on his condition. 

The park says the encounter occurred about 1.5 miles from the trailhead at Old Gardiner Road on the park's north side.

The trail is closed until further notice, the park said. Staff swept the trail to ensure that no other hikers were walking it.

The man is the first person to be injured by a bear in Yellowstone this year, according to the park. The last encounter that resulted in injuries took place in June 2020, when a grizzly knocked over a woman and scratched her thigh. 

The woman was hiking alone when she encountered two grizzlies at what the park says was “very close range.” She did not require medical attention for her injuries.

In their press release, park officials reminded people to stay 100 yards away from bears, make noise and hike in groups while in bear country. 

