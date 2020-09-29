Hillsdale's Broidy Cress, Buffalo's Cole Reiner punch tickets to National Finals Rodeo

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress and Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner both had strong showings in the final weekend of the 2020 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season to secure their spots in December's National Finals Rodeo.

Cress, who will be making his fourth consecutive NFR appearance, won more than $7,000 at the Pro Tour Finale in Rapid City, South Dakota, to finish third in the regular season PRCA world standings with $99,539. He won the first round with an 88-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's Covergirl and also won the second round with an 88.5 on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' Marquee to give him the average title with a two-head score of 176.5.

Cress won the average title at the NFR last year and in 2017 to finish as the reserve world champion both years.

Reiner, meanwhile, will be making his initial trip to the season-ending event. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy pocketed more than $4,600 during the final weekend to finish 12th in the regular season world standings with $44,672.

Also competing at the Pro Tour Finale in Rapid City, Reiner was second in the first round with an 89.5, was third in the semifinals with an 85.0 and finished third in the average.

This year's NFR will be Dec. 3-12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The 10-day rodeo was originally scheduled to be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, but was moved to Texas earlier this month after it was determined that no fans would be able to attend the event in Las Vegas because of COVID-related restrictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.