Historic train restoration stalls at Ogden's Union Station

“The division is reserving ownership until the building’s new plans are finalized,” Fayles said of 223. “We are waiting to see if this new building will happen or not and how it will be designed.”

With the museum project, much remains to be decided by “the powers that be,” Fayles said, referring to the governor’s office, the Legislature and various interested institutions.

“I don’t really think we’ll have an answer for a year or two,” Fayles said.

While that plays out, no one is working on the locomotive, which chagrins the volunteers who were making slow but steady progress on it.

Steve Jones, president of the Golden Spike chapter, said his group has not given up its overall goal of seeing that the locomotive is restored, even if someone else ultimately does it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The group is planning to donate its tools and equipment to any other historical preservation association that could use them.

“We’ll probably become more of a ‘Friends of 223’ organization as opposed to the people with the actual wrenches,” Jones said.