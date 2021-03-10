Homeowner told to stop feeding wildlife

“If the county commissioners issue a notice to abate and then the property owner does not stop, then they can issue a fine of up to $750 a day,” Neubecker said.

Any proceedings after that would take place in courtroom, he said, where the noncompliance would be considered a civil matter.

Butteris, the code compliance officer, is the only Teton County employee whose job it is to pursue complaints about zoning infractions like wildlife feeding — and that’s only half his job. Neubecker told county commissioners during a meeting on Monday that he would welcome more staffing for enforcement.

“In reality,” he said, “if we did have more than one full-time staff dedicated to that position I think we could respond to more cases more quickly.”

Solitude resident Bill McClure said that he tried to get Butteris’ predecessor to take action repeatedly, but his outreach had no effect.

“It would certainly put some heat on [Magin] if they were to enforce their regulations,” McClure said. “But the county has been really delinquent. They’re just not doing their job, and they haven’t helped in this situation at all.”

The recent exploitation of feed on the property by grizzly bears changes the equation, he said.