Homeowners, hunters sue over 2018 Roosevelt Fire

The hunters are Steve and Dakota Knezovich, of Rock Springs, who were burned the day after the fire started. Their claim states that they tried to call the fire in, and though a Forest Service employee told them the area was being closed and they needed to leave, they were not told the fire was not being actively suppressed.

Before they exited the Roosevelt Meadows area, the two hunters were burned as the fire swept over them, and they reached the trailhead only by following a creek. They have filed a personal injury claim with the USDA, while the 30 homeowners have filed tort claims.

Their allegation is that a hotshot crew lit an undocumented backburn or burnout, ostensibly to deprive the fire’s leading edge of fuel, that ultimately swept through Hoback Ranches. Carroll said no record of this operation exists in the documents he was provided by the Forest Service, but that local firefighters on scene attest to its occurrence.

The federal government can take up to two years to render a decision. The USDA has never approved any of the similar claims his firm has assisted with, Carroll said, so he expects the agency to deny them. The next step would be litigation, which could eventually lead to a settlement, rather than a lengthy court proceeding.