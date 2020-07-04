Homesteader Elinore Pruitt Stewart wrote of state's beauty

“Elinore’s letters showed me that whatever you decide to do — if you’re not afraid of hard work — you can do it. You need to look at the positive things in your life and not dwell on the negative,” said Bloomfield.

It’s the core of Stewart’s message.

“Each one of us has a frontier,” added Bloomfield. For her, it was being a single parent, working and commuting across Nebraska to earn a Ph.D. — all on a limited income.

Stewart’s westward journey from Oklahoma was not unlike that of many women homesteaders. The oldest of nine children, she was born into poverty in 1876 and didn’t have the luxury of formal education.

She made a bold move when the Enlarged Homestead Act of 1909 gave her the incentive to learn how to homestead, and she answered Clyde Stewart’s ad for a “young or middle-aged lady as companion and to assist with housework on Wyoming ranch.”

Thus she homesteaded on 160 acres adjacent to Clyde’s in Burntfork, and eight weeks later they were married.