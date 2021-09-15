Hospitality and leisure industries generate millions more in sales and use tax this summer compared to 2020

Sales and use tax collections for Wyoming’s hospitality and leisure sectors experienced significant growth this summer compared to last year, state reports show.

The state pulled in $3.2 million more in collections in June, and $5 million more in July, according to fact sheets published by the Economic Analysis Division. Both amount to about an 85% increase from last year.

August’s tax income also blew past 2020 numbers, growing by $5.4 million for an increase of 66.1%. Notably, this amount also cleared August 2019’s total by about 26%.

The hospitality and leisure sector includes everything from food and drink services, to entertainment, lodging and tourism, all of which were hit especially hard from last year’s COVID-related shutdowns. Yellowstone National Park, for example, closed for roughly two months last year.

That the industry has bounced back from 2020’s lows is not surprising — but a nationwide case of cabin fever could be driving up the swell, too.

Wyoming has enjoyed an influx of tourists this year, particularly in the northwest region of the state.