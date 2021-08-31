Hot Springs school district to go virtual for two weeks amid COVID surge

“I am concerned about kids under 12,” Gordon said at the time. “I have grandchildren all under 12, and that is a concern. But we have been able to hold back the virus up until more recently and I think that means we can do it again. And I think it behooves all of us to protect our children.”

He added, “We know that there’s value to masks and we recommend those masks ... We also know that people have very strong concerns about masks. Some people feel a certain sense of disquiet with them.”

School districts for the 2020-2021 academic year were required to submit “Smart Start” plans to the Wyoming Department of Education detailing how they would respond to virus outbreaks and other pandemic-related situations.

The state did not require the same reports this year, department spokesperson Linda Finnerty said via email.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Wyoming, with 195 patients being treated for the virus Monday. The figure is nearing the state’s peak of 247 patients in late November.

The dominant strain of the virus is also more contagious, and likely more dangerous, than the dominant strain last school year.