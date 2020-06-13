Hot Springs State Park pools reopen
Hot Springs State Park pools reopen

  • Updated
Hot Springs

People walk along the boardwalk in 2018 as steam rises from the mineral springs at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis. Hellies TePee Pool and Star Plunge were allowed to do a ‘soft opening’ the last week in May with several precautions in place, including no use of jetted hot tubs or locker rooms and open to members only.

 File, Star-Tribune

THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — A major part of tourism in Thermopolis has finally received the go-ahead to open their doors, although there are some restrictions still in place.

Hellies TePee Pool and Star Plunge were allowed to do a ‘soft opening’ the last week in May with several precautions in place, including no use of jetted hot tubs or locker rooms and open to members only.

Starting June 6, the pools were opened to the public. While social distancing is still required, the locker rooms have reopened and limited numbers of people are allowed in the hot tubs.

The public is asked not to come to the pools if you are feeling ill or showing any of the signs of COVID-19 and to use every precaution for your personal safety, including proper washing of hands and sanitizing.

Both pools are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The State Bath House in Hot Springs State Park remains closed at this time.

