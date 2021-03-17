House and Senate still at odds over amended budget

At the heart of this year’s budget session sits the ongoing puzzle of how to sustainably fund Wyoming’s K-12 education system, which is running at a multi-million dollar deficit. The House has proposed a bill to scale back education funding, while also adopting a sales tax. In comparison, the Senate has proposed absorbing more systematic cuts.

“I think the question boils down to, do you think we should cut our way entirely out of this?” House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, explained to reporters on Friday, adding, “Or are we sending all these revenue streams to savings? Are we willing to continue to do that while we cut education? Are we not going to tax at all to solve this problem?”

“To me, I think we can do a little of all those things to solve the problem,” he concluded. The House intended to take “a broad-based approach” to solving the fiscal challenge, he explained.

Why wrestle over a budget this year?

Wyoming’s budget operates on a two-year cycle. This year would typically not be the time to focus on balancing it. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and set its most lucrative industries spiraling.