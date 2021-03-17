House and Senate still at odds over amended budget

The Wyoming Legislature spent multiple days last week engaged in fiery debate over a two-year budget that would carry the state into 2022.
The House and Senate ended the week passing their own versions of the general appropriation bill, after making multiple amendments to the supplemental budget.
A compromise between chambers over the two versions of the bill appears far off. Both sides received the identical budget bill to debate and amend. But only one of these mirror bills will become law.
The initial bill, proposed by the Joint Appropriations Committee, recommended cutting an additional $445 million from the state’s general fund budget.
Ultimately, the bill advanced by the House on Friday would restore $16.9 million to the general fund, compared to what the appropriations committee proposed. Meanwhile, the Senate bill would reduce general fund appropriations by $1.15 million, according to the Legislative Service Office.
Throughout last week’s debate, the House voted to replenish millions of dollars in budget cuts by adopting amendments to restore funding to several agencies.
On the other side of the Capitol, the Senate elected to advance an appropriations bill that would slash the general fund budget even further.
The House adopted 24 budget amendments. The Senate adopted 16 amendments.
In a rare show of agreement, the House and Senate welcomed an amendment to pump $10 million from Wyoming’s rainy day fund into carbon capture, sequestration and utilization research.
For the most part, the general fund is composed each year of revenue from severance taxes, sales and use taxes, federal mineral royalties, and some investment income.
Committees will soon take up the divergent proposals pitched by the opposing governing bodies.
The two chambers will then be in a race to reach a resolution over the fraught, one-year budget for Wyoming before the session ends at the very beginning of April. The Wyoming Legislature did not convene on Monday or Tuesday after a record-breaking snowstorm shut down much of the state’s capital.
At the heart of this year’s budget session sits the ongoing puzzle of how to sustainably fund Wyoming’s K-12 education system, which is running at a multi-million dollar deficit. The House has proposed a bill to scale back education funding, while also adopting a sales tax. In comparison, the Senate has proposed absorbing more systematic cuts.
“I think the question boils down to, do you think we should cut our way entirely out of this?” House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, explained to reporters on Friday, adding, “Or are we sending all these revenue streams to savings? Are we willing to continue to do that while we cut education? Are we not going to tax at all to solve this problem?”
“To me, I think we can do a little of all those things to solve the problem,” he concluded. The House intended to take “a broad-based approach” to solving the fiscal challenge, he explained.
Why wrestle over a budget this year?
Wyoming’s budget operates on a two-year cycle. This year would typically not be the time to focus on balancing it. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and set its most lucrative industries spiraling.
Wyoming depends on revenue from fossil fuel production each year. It’s one of the meatiest contributors to the state’s budget.
Initially, state forecasters predicted the state could be facing a $877 million shortfall in the state’s general fund budget as a result of the recession and pandemic.
In response, Wyoming’s governor cut the state budget, sparing few agencies.
Since then, the once-ominous fiscal forecast first reported by state economists has improved considerably. Performance in energy and tourism sectors has beaten expectations.
This year’s budget aside, the state still needs to find out how it will continue funding itself long-term, in part by identifying additional streams of revenue beyond fossil fuel industries.
