As federal pandemic assistance nears its expiration date, Wyoming lawmakers must decide how to spend the state’s roughly $124 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The federal aid package, passed by Congress in 2021, set aside about $500 million in direct pandemic relief for Wyoming. But the state doesn’t have much longer to spend it. The money has to be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.

Lawmakers worked out where most of the money would go during last year’s legislative session.

But about $72 million was never allocated. Another $52 million was allocated last year, but not used.

Roughly $2 million of that was originally earmarked for a program under the Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division, but it didn’t end up meeting federal guidelines. The other $45.6 million was set aside for the governor’s office for general pandemic response, but the office didn’t end up using it.

This session, lawmakers will have to pass additional legislation to access all that leftover money.

House Bill 195, which would introduce amendments to the 2022 ARPA budget, was moved forward Wednesday by the House Appropriations Committee.

The budget amendments currently leave about $40 million in federal dollars on the table.

More investment in infrastructure

As currently written, the ARPA amendments would funnel most of the state’s remaining relief money into existing infrastructure grants created by last year’s budget.

The Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources would receive an additional $12 million for “products, projects and grants,” so long as they meet federal ARPA guidelines. The agency got $10 million from last year’s ARPA budget.

Another $30 million would be go to Health and Human Services providers for infrastructure and construction projects. That’s in addition to the $85 million the State Loan and Investment Board got for the grant program in 2022.

The board would get another $5 million for a housing infrastructure grant for local governments. Communities would be able to use the money for things like water, sewer and utilities projects.

The State Loan and Investment Board got $50 million in ARPA dollars last year for general local government infrastructure grants, but this additional allocation would be specifically for “unmet housing needs.”

Rounding out proposals for additional infrastructure funding is another $30 million earmarked for general water and sewer projects, doubling the original amount allocated to the board in the 2022 budget.

New programs

The bill devotes additional, much smaller, chunks of the leftover money for programs that weren’t originally part of the 2022 ARPA budget.

The Department of Health would receive $5 million to help restructure its behavioral health system. In 2021 and 2022, the Legislature passed laws that change how the state funds its mental health and substance abuse services — changes the department is still in the midst of implementing.

Another $4 million would go toward “educational, behavioral health, child welfare and delinquency services” for kids struggling with things like severe mental health and behavioral issues, and intellectual disabilities. That allocation would be overseen by the Department of Family Services.

The bill gives another roughly $2.25 million to the agency to develop a new system for helping people who are looking for work, but are difficult to employ.

Meanwhile, the Department of Workforce Services would receive $2 million in ARPA dollars for other workforce programs, including:

apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships;

healthcare and early childhood workforce programs;

assistance for Wyoming residents who don’t qualify for other kinds of workforce programs, like people in prison or on parole; and

economic development training.

What didn’t make the cut

A previous version of the bill would have given $7.5 million in grants to local governments for memory care providers that help Wyoming residents suffering from mental health diseases like dementia. The House Appropriations Committee voted to slash the funding during Wednesday’s meeting, however.

There were a handful of other funding proposals unsuccessfully pitched to the Joint Appropriations Committee by Gov. Mark Gordon ahead of the legislative session, including:

$7.5 million for healthcare staffing stabilization;

$5 million for health provider pandemic relief;

$1.125 million for a chronic disease management program;

$5.5 million for family resource centers; and

$15 million for affordable housing projects.

Additional uses for unallocated funding

Lawmakers also included language in the bill that would let the Wyoming Supreme Court use any leftover ARPA money originally earmarked for its coronavirus response efforts for the study and planning of diversion programs for defendants with mental illnesses and substance abuse problems.

Another amendment would allow money leftover after the completion of ARPA-funded projects to be rerouted to the state’s Water Development Commission to help fund ongoing construction on the Goshen irrigation district’s tunnels.