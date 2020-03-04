House, Senate impasse on budget could stretch Wyoming legislative session to March 13

CHEYENNE — Members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees are currently at an impasse on the budget that could likely shift the length of this year’s already extended budget session an additional day.
By the close of business in the Capitol on Wednesday, members of the Joint Appropriations Committee were still in disagreement over a dozen items in the budget, including items like $2.5 million in matching funds to the University of Wyoming for its law school, a 1.5 percent reduction in targeted spending, the deletion of health insurance coverage for a number of currently unfilled positions in the state's education system and a current spat between the House and Senate over $19.2 million to fully fund an external cost adjustment for the state’s K-12 education system, which is set to undergo a recalibration next year.
After a noon meeting defined by stalemates, the committee chose not to meet Wednesday evening in an attempt to reconcile those differences. According to committee member Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, unless an agreement is reached Thursday morning, the Legislature will likely need to push its deadlines up one day to Monday to get a deal done, stretching the session to March 13 and potentially abdicating lawmakers’ ability to challenge any potential vetoes by Gov. Mark Gordon.
While divisions between the two chambers have been stubborn, both have shown some willingness to compromise positions. As of Wednesday, both chambers had already reached concurrence on 70 of 83 differences between the two chambers. The final 13, however, have proved challenging.
On Wednesday, the first break in the logjam came as the Senate yielded ground to the House on the introduction of a $5 fee increase to the state’s vehicle registration and licensing fees. However, negotiations have proven challenging.
While the Senate showed some willingness to take on the House position on the external cost adjustment — a $19.2 million item increase to their position — efforts to broker a deal palatable to both sides have gone nowhere. A recommendation by Senate Appropriations Chair Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, to allocate half of the $2.5 million for the UW law school from the Special Investments and Projects Account went nowhere, particularly as the House and Senate still remain dramatically apart ($50 million in the House, compared to just $500,000 recommended in the Senate) on the state’s capital construction bill this year.
Meanwhile, an effort to find common ground on a $33 million tip-in from the state’s permanent mineral trust fund into another permanent fund stalled out as well, with the House and Senate at an impasse over taking $33 million in spendable money off the table for future budgets. Other topics — like the Senate’s proposal to defund the Office of the Consumer Advocate (which advocates for energy consumers) and place it under the umbrella of the Public Service Commission — have been a non-starter.
Notably, the shifting deadline would come under a budget session that was extended from the usual 20 days to 24 days this year, a decision made partially to avoid similar conflicts on the budget.
“We probably should have planned on it at the beginning of session,” said committee member Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper. “To end on a four-day week is pretty difficult and to end on a five-day week takes away our ability to challenge.”