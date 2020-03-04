House, Senate impasse on budget could stretch Wyoming legislative session to March 13

CHEYENNE — Members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees are currently at an impasse on the budget that could likely shift the length of this year’s already extended budget session an additional day.

By the close of business in the Capitol on Wednesday, members of the Joint Appropriations Committee were still in disagreement over a dozen items in the budget, including items like $2.5 million in matching funds to the University of Wyoming for its law school, a 1.5 percent reduction in targeted spending, the deletion of health insurance coverage for a number of currently unfilled positions in the state's education system and a current spat between the House and Senate over $19.2 million to fully fund an external cost adjustment for the state’s K-12 education system, which is set to undergo a recalibration next year.

After a noon meeting defined by stalemates, the committee chose not to meet Wednesday evening in an attempt to reconcile those differences. According to committee member Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, unless an agreement is reached Thursday morning, the Legislature will likely need to push its deadlines up one day to Monday to get a deal done, stretching the session to March 13 and potentially abdicating lawmakers’ ability to challenge any potential vetoes by Gov. Mark Gordon.