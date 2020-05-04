How COVID-19 clobbered National Outdoor Leadership School, a Lander keystone

In the outbreak fallout, his next scheduled course, on Denali, was cancelled and he was furloughed. In mid-April, with no sure NOLS work on the horizon, Perkinson started a new job: working in the kitchen at the Gannett Grill restaurant.

“It’s a different experience for sure, but it’s definitely helping pay the mortgage,” he said. He plans to wait and see about NOLS, he said, and in the meantime explore some other career ideas.

“I’m definitely very grateful for it,” he said of his time at the school, “the different experiences I got to have in the last nine years. I think there will be plenty more, but I’m just not sure how soon.”

Not everyone is expecting their NOLS work will return.

Brad Christensen began working at NOLS 18 years ago. He had moved to Lander to do tech support for his uncle’s woodworking business, but it was a career at NOLS that kept him in town.

Christensen, who has an IT background, was first hired as a publications assistant at the school. He was promoted to web master, a title he held for 10 years, before becoming creative director. In that role, he managed the print and online content of the school, overseeing a team that grew from two people to 10, and most recently included writers, graphic designers and videographers.