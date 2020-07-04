'How do you say no to a bishop?': Hart accusers say they survived years of trauma and institutional failures

Darrel’s family finally came forward after Darrel says they saw Hart, who was the bishop in Cheyenne at the time, with a young boy at Hart’s mother’s birthday party in the 1990s. When the family asked to talk to someone from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, they were greeted with a church official and two lawyers. The lawyers asked what they wanted.

“We felt like what we had experienced so far was significant and that after lots of thought we thought we probably should — I think I looked at the vicar (general) and said, ‘I think that our feeling is you will know what to do with this information and you will do the right thing,’” Darrel said. “That was our hope. And he said, ‘Oh, OK, thank you.’ One of the lawyers said, ‘But you’re not asking for money?’”

John, who said Hart had not only abused him but had beaten him and left him bleeding in school hallways, said he came forward in the early 1990s because he was sick of the denials. He, too, went directly to the church, rather than to an attorney or the media. A lawyer for the Kansas City diocese called him and told him they would buy him a truck and pay for some counseling.

“Their attorney, he called me and said, ‘We’re going to give you this truck, but I think you’re a f—-ing liar,’” John remembered.