How national parks use social media to track down miscreants

One such individual is under investigation for illegally teeing off golf balls in Yellowstone. The golfer and social media influencer, who gained his following by hitting balls in every state in under 30 days, has since issued an apology on his Instagram and TikTok pages, where a combined 90,000 followers have kept up with his shenanigans.

In the post and in interviews with The Wall Street Journal he explains that he thought he was taking every precaution by using biodegradable golf balls.

“I’ve learned so much from this,” he told the News&Guide in an interview earlier this month.

But the self-described comedian has undoubtedly used the attention, both from the original golf swings on protected lands and from the national coverage of the ensuing investigation, to grow his following and his brand.

The day after the story broke on the front page of The Wall Street Journal he posted a video of the newspaper on his Instagram story, accompanied by a hype soundtrack.

Yellowstone has not used its platforms to promote or admonish the golfer influencer. The investigation, which is being handled by the park, is ongoing.