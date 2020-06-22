How should Wyoming respond to coal's decline?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since peaking in 2008, coal production nationwide has been on a precipitous decline. Last year, U.S. production volumes reached their lowest since 1975, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. A decade ago, in the heydays of the Powder River Basin, Wyoming’s coal epicenter produced over 400 million tons of the commodity. Last year, the basin’s mines pumped out much less, just 267 million tons.

Most Wyoming lawmakers and industry leaders have come around to admitting there’s a problem. Cheaper electricity alternatives, like natural gas and renewables, have gradually bullied coal out of its preeminent position in the electricity generation market. Public concern over coal’s contributions to greenhouse gas emissions has metastasized. Utilities have started setting retirement dates for most aging coal-fired power plants nationwide.

The state probably won’t be able to shake this structural decline, according to analysis by University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby. The professor serves as the associate dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and deputy director of the Center for Energy Regulation and Policy Analysis. He’s been tracking Wyoming coal production patterns for several years.