How to ensure you get your stimulus check if you didn’t file a tax return recently

The federal government has begun issuing $1,200 “economic impact payments” to individuals across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy. The funds are part of a more than $2 trillion economic relief package signed into law March 27 with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The money comes as national unemployment claims surge upwards of 6 million, and as more businesses are forced to close or lay off employees amid the pandemic.
Payments have already begun arriving for some, and the IRS says most people will receive their money in the next two weeks.
For most, the money will just show up in your bank account, but for others, extra steps may be needed to get the payment.
Who shouldn’t need to provide additional information to get their payment?
Anyone who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return, or anyone receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits or railroad retirement.
Who needs to provide additional information?
If you didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 because your gross income is below $12,200, or $24,400 for a married couple, or if you didn’t file a tax return for another reason and don't fall into the categories listed above.
Am I even eligible for the payments?
To qualify for the payment, a person must not be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer, they must have a social security number, and they must have an income of less than $75,000. (People making an annual income of up to $99,000 will receive the payments, but those making more than $75,000 will receive less than the $1,200 allotment.)
I’m eligible but didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, what do I do?
The IRS recently created a simple online tool that will help people ensure the IRS has the information needed to issue a payment. The tool can be found at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
What information do I need to give the IRS?
All the IRS really needs to issue the payment is to know how much money you make and either how to direct deposit or mail you the payment.
If you use the IRS webtool, you’ll need to provide your name, social security number and address, as well as the name and social security number of any dependents.
You need to provide your adjusted gross income, or AGI. If you didn’t file a tax return for 2018, you can enter “0” on that part of the form.
You’ll also be given the option to enter your banking information in the form, which will allow for your payment to be deposited directly into your bank account. If you don’t have a bank account, the IRS will mail you a check at the address you provided.
Once you’ve submitted the form, the IRS will process your information.
We've provided photos of what the form looks like attached to this story.
When will my money arrive?
When your $1,200 will show up in your bank account is harder to say. The IRS has said it plans to issue payments first to those who have already provided their direct deposit information to the agency.
The agency plans to make available a tracking application that will allow users to check the status of their payment. That tool will be available on the IRS website “mid-April,” according to the agency.
