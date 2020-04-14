How to ensure you get your stimulus check if you didn’t file a tax return recently

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The federal government has begun issuing $1,200 “economic impact payments” to individuals across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy. The funds are part of a more than $2 trillion economic relief package signed into law March 27 with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The money comes as national unemployment claims surge upwards of 6 million, and as more businesses are forced to close or lay off employees amid the pandemic.

Payments have already begun arriving for some, and the IRS says most people will receive their money in the next two weeks.

For most, the money will just show up in your bank account, but for others, extra steps may be needed to get the payment.

Who shouldn’t need to provide additional information to get their payment?

Anyone who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return, or anyone receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits or railroad retirement.

Who needs to provide additional information?