How to get the most out of your college study habits

As soon as you’re free after class, sit down and review your notes. This is a great time to rewrite them as mentioned above as well. It will allow you to break your studying up into less overwhelming chunks, and focus on bits of the test content rather than all of it at once. If you build in even an extra 20 minutes or so after every class to recap what you learned, you will be less stressed when the test comes around and more familiar with the material overall.

Focus on the context rather than the details

When dealing with scientific or mathematical expressions, ask yourself why a formula is written as it is and what it represents, rather than just remembering where to plug numbers into an equation. With English classes, focus more on the main ideas and theme of a book and less on the series of events or characters. In history, learn what led up to a given event rather than just the event itself and the people involved in it. Seeing the big picture is critical to helping you understand why something is the way that it is. If you can do more than simply memorize the material you are studying and actually find a way to make sense of it, not only will you be more prepared for the test, but the information will stay with you longer as you continue to work through your major.

Experiment with study spaces, taking note of the areas you feel most productive in

While this tip is seemingly simple, it’s one many college students will overlook. It’s easy to stick to your dorm or favorite lounge on campus, but sometimes these are the places most riddled with distractions. Try out a new area, and see if it’s more comfortable, quieter or easier overall to concentrate in. Having a good study space is key to building good study skills. Remember, much about finding what works for you in college is all about trial and error!

