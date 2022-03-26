How to minimize your campfire risk

Don’t let your campfire ignite a wildfire.

Close to 85% of wildland fires are caused by humans, and the warm, sunny days luring people out of their houses and back to their favorite campsites bring with them increased fire risk. Even now, when snow still blankets the state’s higher elevations, it doesn’t take much for an ordinary campfire to spiral out of control.

“They say there is no longer a fire season,” said Donna Nemeth, regional press officer for the U.S. Forest Service. “It’s a fire year.”

Check Wyoming’s fire restrictions before setting anything ablaze. In places where fires are allowed, a few easy steps — siting, supervising and extinguishing campfires responsibly — can help protect you and the wild places you love.

Siting

Campfires are safest when they’re built inside established fire rings, encircled by stones, Nemeth said.

If existing rings aren’t an option, it’s best to use a shovel to scrape a large area down to the bare soil, and put plenty of distance — on the order of 10 feet — between the fire and any vegetation it could ignite, especially dry grasses and overhanging branches.

Nemeth urges caution, regardless of weather, when choosing a site.

“A lot of times, if there is a rain or a slight amount of snow, people think that it’s safe — that the fire is not going to spread,” she said. “And a little bit of moisture can be very deceiving, because fuels dry out very quickly.”

The shovel and plenty of water should always be handy, just in case the fire still finds a way past the stones. The bigger the blaze, the higher the risk of stray embers becomes.

“Keep the campfire small,” Nemeth said. “If you’re simply using it for cooking or for warming yourself, there’s really not a need to have a huge fire.”

Supervising

Once the fire is burning, don’t leave it unattended, no matter how contained the flames might seem.

“Even the slightest breeze can blow embers outside of the campfire ring and cause the fire to spread,” Nemeth said.

Abandoned campfires are a common problem for the Forest Service, which often receives reports of active — or poorly extinguished — campfires whose igniters are nowhere to be found.

“Keep in mind,” Nemeth said, “that you can be held liable for the cost of fire suppression activities if your campfire starts a wildfire.”

Extinguishing

Even after campfires’ flames are gone, their smoldering logs and ashes pose a substantial fire risk. A sprinkling of water — the contents of a cup or a water bottle — isn’t enough to cool a campfire that was just put out.

Nemeth recommends reserving several gallons (at least) to flood the area, and stirring the water into the ashes with a shovel until the embers are gone and the residual mud is cold to the touch.

“Just keep adding water and stirring it,” she said. “Don’t ever leave your fire until you know that it is completely out cold.”

