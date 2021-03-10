How to watch the Wyoming Cowgirls play for the Mountain West championship

Wyoming's women's basketball team will go for its first Mountain West tournament title late Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls, the tournament's No. 7 seed, will have to go through No. 4 Fresno State in win it. It will be the fourth game in as many days for UW (13-9), which has beaten Utah State, UNLV and four-time defending champion Boise State to advance to the tournament finals for the second time in three years.

A win would also give the Cowgirls the league's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which UW has played in only once (2008). Fresno State (16-9) beat Nevada in the quarterfinals before eliminating the top seed, New Mexico, to advance to the championship game.

The title bout is set for a 9 p.m. MT tip and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. The game can also be streamed at CBSSports.com with a cable subscription.

