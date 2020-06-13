Huge Canyon Ferry walleye highlights family memorial for father

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes a big fish means more than a trophy, a great memory or an unusual story. Occasionally, such an event carries an even deeper, spiritual meaning.

That’s the case for Lindsey Iversen, 42, who works as a loan processor at Red Lodge Bank.

On May 20, while fishing off the shore at Canyon Ferry Reservoir, the day was getting warmer, making Lindsey sleepy as she sat in a lawn chair reading a book and tending her fishing rod. Deciding a nap would be nice, she closed the book, folded her chair and went to reel in her bait.

That’s when she saw the tip of her rod bobbing up and down, a motion indicating a fish had picked up her hook that was baited with a marshmallow and night crawler.

“As always, super excited, I picked up my pole and slowly reeled it in and felt him jerk,” Lindsey said in a Facebook message. “So I tugged back and started to reel in faster. I could see him just about to surface, and at first glance I thought it was a carp. Then he rolled and I (saw) it wasn’t.”