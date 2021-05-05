Hundreds march in Riverton in support of missing and murdered Indigenous people movement

Whiteplume, who traveled to the event with her 17-year-old daughter, Zariah Whiteplume, has talked about the issue extensively with her daughter.

“As a teenager I had no idea about this,” Candace said. “Now, she’s spreads awareness to the next generation.”

Zariah always lets her mother know where she’s at, and who she’s with.

But the classification of missing can be hard to diagnose, according to Northern Arapaho Chairman Business Council Jordan Dresser, who has experienced nieces and nephews voluntarily running away.

“You never know until it’s serious,” he said.

Despite being only 3% of the population, Indigenous people in Wyoming make up 21% of homicides, and homicide rates are significantly higher for Indigenous people — eight times more likely overall, and six times more likely for Indigenous women — than white people, according to the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center.

Still, LeBeau is optimistic about the future. The FBI, the Division of Criminal Investigation, local police, Homeland Security and other departments are all collaborating with the tribes to expand efforts within the missing and murdered Indigenous people movement.