Hundreds march in Riverton in support of missing and murdered Indigenous people movement

RIVERTON — Several hundred people marched in solidarity and held flags and signs Wednesday evening in Riverton in a sign of support for Indigenous people who have disappeared or been murdered.
For Letara LeBeau and several others marching, the stories hit close to home.
LeBeau has three daughters and a son and knows what they’re up against.
“There’s an instinct for me to step up as a mother and their protector to make sure that I’m there for them,” she said.
Calls for accountability and accurate representation within the the missing and murdered Indigenous people movement are quickly gaining ground, after years of being inaccurately portrayed and ignored by authority figures.
And a grassroots movement across tribal lands and reservations is to thank for that, according to LeBeau, community coordinator and member of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force, who organized a march for justice from the parking lot of 789 Casino and Smokeshop to Riverton City Park.
For years, the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people were swept under the rug by law enforcement, ignored by media outlets or inaccurately portrayed, advocates say. For Candace Whiteplume, a Navajo and Northern Arapaho tribal member, she grew up with the issue never being talked about.
Whiteplume, who traveled to the event with her 17-year-old daughter, Zariah Whiteplume, has talked about the issue extensively with her daughter.
“As a teenager I had no idea about this,” Candace said. “Now, she’s spreads awareness to the next generation.”
Zariah always lets her mother know where she’s at, and who she’s with.
But the classification of missing can be hard to diagnose, according to Northern Arapaho Chairman Business Council Jordan Dresser, who has experienced nieces and nephews voluntarily running away.
“You never know until it’s serious,” he said.
Despite being only 3% of the population, Indigenous people in Wyoming make up 21% of homicides, and homicide rates are significantly higher for Indigenous people — eight times more likely overall, and six times more likely for Indigenous women — than white people, according to the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center.
Still, LeBeau is optimistic about the future. The FBI, the Division of Criminal Investigation, local police, Homeland Security and other departments are all collaborating with the tribes to expand efforts within the missing and murdered Indigenous people movement.
“We’re looking at our next steps and we’re really looking at implementing training on matching up our jurisdictional guidelines and matching up the cultural sensitivity training based on the Indigenous communities,” LeBeau said.
Efforts to combat violence within Indigenous communities isn’t a one-stop solution; it’s going to take a community, several tribal members at the march pointed out.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon declared Wednesday Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day, and similar marches of support were held across the country.