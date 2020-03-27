Hundreds of Fremont County residents with coronavirus symptoms in self-isolation or quarantine

"Based on the numbers we are seeing over the last week, the number of cases in Fremont County is growing at a rapid rate," according to a Friday news release from the Fremont County Incident Management Team. "The Fremont County Health Department is stressing the importance to heed (Gov. Mark Gordon's) request and continue the self-isolation and distancing. We would all like this bad news to be better but until our measures are fully implemented through Fremont County, we encourage everyone to stay the course."

Statewide, there have been 73 cases confirmed as of 5 p.m. Friday. Eighteen of those patients have recovered, and 11 have been hospitalized, according to state data.

Sixteen new cases of the disease were announced throughout the day Friday, with new patients in Teton, Laramie, Natrona, Goshen, Washakie, Fremont and Sheridan counties. As the cases mount, health officials say they'll release less demographic information about each one.

Laramie County now has the most cases in the state, with 18. Fremont County has 17, followed by Teton County with 12 and Natrona County with eight.