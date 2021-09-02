Hundreds of Laramie County School District No. 1 students quarantined

Last week, with COVID numbers and exposures much lower than what’s being seen at present, she said she didn’t see a decreasing trend in the future. This week, she said she is even less convinced that cases and exposures will decline.

Farmer and other nurses in the district are now struggling to manage their duties outside of coronavirus, as hours are being spent contact tracing the student and faculty populations.

Farmer said it’s overwhelming because there are more than 14,000 students in LCSD No.1, and it’s their responsibility to keep track of the student body’s health.

She said she can only tell parents to get their children vaccinated and to wear a mask, because it isn’t possible to keep students unexposed to COVID and socially distanced at 6 feet in every school building.

“If we’re going to stop spreading COVID-19,” Farmer said, “we need people to take care of each other.”

Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent of support operations, said the recent spike in numbers is high on the administration’s priority list, and his staff is monitoring the conditions. He said it’s a strong possibility that COVID cases in the district will continue to climb.