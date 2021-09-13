Hundreds turn out for homecoming of Marine McCollum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several people who spoke to the Jackson Hole Daily — some local, others from far-flung locations — said they were proud to be on hand to help usher McCollum home and pay their respects. Just as importantly, they wanted to show their support for McCollum’s family.

“It’s nice that people are doing this. I’m sure it will help the family,” said Jack Corboy, who has a home in Teton Village. “It’s a great loss, to lose a 20-year-old kid.”

Dina Hearn, meanwhile, stood on a corner with her flag. She and her husband, a retired U.S. Marine who rode in the procession, were in Jackson from Washington state.

“It’s important just to support the family, to support my husband,” she said. “It’s something that we had to do. I couldn’t imagine not.”

Retired Marine Roger Helle and his wife, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, arrived in Jackson on Thursday night. Helle served three tours in Vietnam.

“A lot of guys, when they came back from Vietnam, it was a totally different thing,” he said. “And I think if there’s one thing we learned from [Operation] Desert Storm, no matter how you feel about the conflict, you stand behind the men and women that serve.