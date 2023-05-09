POWELL (WNE) — Although a judge praised a Cody hunter for his “very responsible” decision to self-report the violation, the man must pay $10,000 for his role in the mistaken killing of a grizzly bear last spring.
During a May 2022 hunt with his son in the North Fork area, Joel Proffit mistook the grizzly for a black bear and directed the teen to shoot the animal, charging documents say.
After the boy killed the bear and Proffit got a better look, he became concerned it might be a grizzly and contacted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
In late March, Proffit pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of being an accessory before or after the fact to taking a grizzly bear without a proper license.
Grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remain on the endangered species list and cannot be hunted.
Under a deal struck with Park County prosecutors, Proffit’s plea was deferred.
As long as he obeys the law for the following year and pays $10,000 in restitution for the dead bear and $120 in court fees and assessments, the case will be dismissed without a finding of guilt. He has a year to pay off the sum.
“I’m convinced, I know from reading the reports [that] you did the right thing immediately, as you should have done. And that speaks very well of you,” Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm, of Worland, told Proffit at a March 30 sentencing. “So I’m looking forward to you being successful here in your probation, so this will be dismissed.”