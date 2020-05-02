Hunting gear company organizes reservation bighorn sheep transfer to Utah, North Dakota

“We have focused our conservation goals as a company on tangible projects that have a direct impact on creating future hunting opportunities,” Burns said.

It required KUIU to do a lot more ground work, from lining up the capture crew and volunteers to working directly with state wildlife agencies, not to mention raising $100,000 from donors. Everything on the receiving end of the transplants was managed by the states and their biologists, including testing of the bighorns to insure they were disease free.

“This is the first wildlife conservation project of its kind that has been funded entirely through the private sector,” said Travis Jenson, president of the Utah Wild Sheep Foundation.

North Dakota

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the work was the tribe to tribe connection. Thirteen ewes and three young rams were released in North Dakota’s Mandaree area and 12 ewes and two rams went to the Twin Buttes region of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“We’ve been talking with Game and Fish the last few years and finally did it,” said Toni Smith, Tribal Fish and Wildlife director, in a tribal news story. “We’re excited to see how it goes and if the herd will expand and flourish.”