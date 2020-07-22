Hunting season to go on as normal, WGFD director says

With unchanged hunting seasons still on the schedule for this fall, some turn to skilled hunters to help provide meat to others in need.

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative plans to launch the Food From the Field program this fall, as a cohesive statewide option for hunters to donate part or all of an animal and share it with community members through food banks, after passing through a participating meat processor.

Sheridan region PIO Christina Schmidt said the sign-up list of participating meat processors continues to grow and will be complete by mid-August. Hunters may donate an animal through a processor directly — WGFD will not act as an intermediary for meat processing but will continue to take samples and test animals for chronic wasting disease, in line with the year-old CWD sampling plan to target specific herds and develop a prevalence estimate.

The Sheridan Food Group does not have a solidified plan for this component of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative but is not opposed to the idea, said Executive Director Keri McMeans.

For any meat intake through Food From the Field, The Food Group would likely work through Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and/or a local U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved processor to ensure safety and quality, she said.