‘Huntress’ award winner faces variety of game charges

On Sept. 10, 2014, Peterson allegedly guided another hunter to take an antelope without a tag, failed to report it as required and did not have her professional license to guide him, the affidavit says. The same charges result from a similar antelope hunt on Sept. 26, 2016, but Peterson had her guide’s license at that time, it says.

On June 3, 2017, Peterson allegedly provided unlicensed guide services to two black bear hunters.

On Sept. 21, 2017, she allegedly let a hunter kill a badger, regulated as a furbearing animal, without a license and the next day, allegedly guided the same man, without a tag, to take a black bear. On Oct. 25, 2017, a client shot a badger without the required furbearing license, it says.

Peterson failed to report any of these violations, according to the affidavit.

On Sept. 27, 2018, with the Roosevelt Fire beginning to take hold in Hoback Basin, Peterson allegedly allowed a hunter without a tag to kill a buck antelope. As the fire grew much larger, Bridger-Teton National Forest officials closed off access roads and deer hunting, which affected plans and communications, Kirsch reported after interviewing Peterson and some of her then-clients.