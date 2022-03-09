 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-80, several state highways remain closed Wednesday

Interstate 80 remained closed Wednesday in south central Wyoming.

Highways around central and southern Wyoming remained closed Wednesday morning due to snow and ice.

Interstate 80 was closed between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 9 a.m., it wasn't expected to reopen for seven to nine hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were also closed between Rawlins and Rock Springs. 

U.S. Highway 287 between Lander and Laramie was closed Wednesday, as was Wyoming Highway 487 in the Shirley Basin and Wyoming Highway 789.

No closures were reported on either Interstate 25 or 90. 

