Icy runway at Alpine Airport causes plane to crash

JACKSON (WNE) — John Corr, 71, came across an odd site Wednesday afternoon while on his daily cross-country ski excursion: A private plane submerged in the snow.

The two-engine private aircraft crashed through the end-of-runway gates at the Alpine Airport and eventually landed 100 yards out onto Bureau of Land Management land.

“The concern of the neighbors was if the pilot was landing into the southern wind, either coming down to land or even taking off while the wind was coming from the south and you had a mishap, the pilot would potentially crash into a couple houses or into a neighborhood,” Corr said.

The airport, 35 miles from Jackson, is located within Alpine Airpark. The Airpark is a “fly-in community” set on the banks of the Palisades Reservoir, with 71 hangar homes, 25 stand-alone hangars, 130 residents and 126 planes.

Bonneville County, Idaho, Sheriff Sergeant Bryan Lovell responded to the scene at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“I believe it was the pilot who called us,” Lovell said. “He had already called the Fire Department, and the ambulance in Alpine were already on their way. We were told there were no injuries, and emergency personnel confirmed that.”

Lovell said that although Alpine is in Wyoming, the end of the airport’s runway crosses the border into Bonneville County, prompting his agency’s response.