Improved conditions may not replenish hay supply

That drought persisted into the fall, with the majority of the county categorized as experiencing extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While a severe drought currently remains in the eastern half of the county, according to the most recent drought monitor map on June 3, conditions in the western half of the county have improved to abnormally dry. The middle of the county, north to south, is rated as experiencing moderate drought.

At the TA Ranch south of Buffalo, farm boss Tyler Terry said recent heat has actually been fantastic for their alfalfa, some of which is currently hip high, and he expects that the crop could grow as much as a foot in the next week.

“We had kind of a cold spring this year, so that sets you back a little bit, but with this heat that we’ve been getting, we’re doing a lot better,” he said.

Terry said that despite the cold spring, the moisture the county received was crucial. This helped the crop and also provided good availability of irrigation water that Terry has been consistently using.

He said they are still irrigating with runoff water, so they are able to fully water their fields without restrictions on how much water they are using.