In 2019, an irrigation tunnel collapse threatened hundreds of Wyoming farmers

When an irrigation tunnel just outside Fort Laramie collapsed in mid July, it threatened the livelihoods of more than 400 Wyoming farmers and 100,000 acres of crops between Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle.
It took six weeks and $4 million to restore water to the farmers’ fields, but the work still to be done to stabilize the tunnel for the next 100 seasons is expensive and time consuming, and officials have only begun the long process.
An alarm went off in the Goshen Irrigation District’s office around 1 a.m. July 17. An irrigation tunnel about 100 feet underground and 13 miles downstream from the Whalen Dam near Guernsey caved in during the night, opening a sinkhole in the ground about 150 feet wide and 50 feet deep.
The collapse blocked any water from moving forward, so instead it flowed back, out of the mouth of the tunnel and into a canal just outside of Fort Laramie. The canal couldn’t handle the excess water, and the bank crumbled, tearing through a grass field and flooding several farms.
Farmers worried for their crops, and early estimates put the potential losses around $89 million between two two states. A total estimate has yet to be released, but experts have said they doubt the losses met that $89 million estimate.
But beyond the crop losses, the irrigation districts were on the hook for the repairs to both the washed-out canal and the collapsed irrigation tunnel. Officials from both the Goshen Irrigation District, the entity that oversees the irrigation system on the Wyoming side, and the Gering-Ft. Laramie Irrigation District, which oversees operations in Nebraska, were responsible for addressing the damage and funding the repairs.
The irrigation tunnel that collapsed is more than 100 years old, and is one of three in the irrigation system that spans 85 miles in Wyoming and an additional 45 into Nebraska. The tunnels are owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, but the whole system, including the tunnels, is maintained and operated by the irrigation districts.
You have free articles remaining.
Soon after the incident, Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency in Wyoming and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared one for Nebraska. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso visited the site of the collapse, and the state’s entire D.C. delegation lobbied the US Department of Agriculture to cover the crop losses under the federal crop insurance program.
The Goshen Irrigation District secured a $4 million loan from the State Loan and Investments Board, which covered the costs of an initial repair to the tunnel and the washed-out canal.
But now the districts are strapped for cash and will need between $6 million and $15 million more for the long-term repair. Work has already begun for that repair, which involves crews further stabilizing the tunnel with ribbing supports and grouting ahead of next year’s water season to ensure the structure will hold next year. Then a chemical grouting process will stabilize and harden the outside of the tunnel permanently.
But even at $15 million, the fix is far cheaper than some of the initial cost estimates to repair the tunnel. Immediately after the short-term fix was finalized, officials began reviewing options to stabilize the tunnel for the long term. One idea was to sleeve the tunnel with a steel tube. The other was to dig a ditch and abandon the tunnel altogether.
Both of those solutions had originally been estimated to cost more than $60 million. Irrigation officials said the estimates came from the Bureau of Reclamation.
As work begins to fortify the tunnel for the future, the Wyoming Legislature will be looking at ways to prevent such a disaster from happening again -- or at least to make sure there’s money to pay for the repairs.
In August, the Select Water Committee voted to draft a bill ahead of the 2020 Legislative Session to create an emergency account to set aside money to rapidly respond to similar emergencies in the future. That fund would likely be modeled in a similar fashion to the state’s existing fire suppression account. It would be intended to meet the immediate needs of communities affected by sudden infrastructure failures.
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites