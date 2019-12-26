In 2019, an irrigation tunnel collapse threatened hundreds of Wyoming farmers

But now the districts are strapped for cash and will need between $6 million and $15 million more for the long-term repair. Work has already begun for that repair, which involves crews further stabilizing the tunnel with ribbing supports and grouting ahead of next year’s water season to ensure the structure will hold next year. Then a chemical grouting process will stabilize and harden the outside of the tunnel permanently.

But even at $15 million, the fix is far cheaper than some of the initial cost estimates to repair the tunnel. Immediately after the short-term fix was finalized, officials began reviewing options to stabilize the tunnel for the long term. One idea was to sleeve the tunnel with a steel tube. The other was to dig a ditch and abandon the tunnel altogether.

Both of those solutions had originally been estimated to cost more than $60 million. Irrigation officials said the estimates came from the Bureau of Reclamation.

As work begins to fortify the tunnel for the future, the Wyoming Legislature will be looking at ways to prevent such a disaster from happening again -- or at least to make sure there’s money to pay for the repairs.