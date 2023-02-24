JACKSON (WNE) — Less real estate is being sold for more money in Jackson Hole.

Though the number of real estate transactions — including homes, lots and commercial buildings — was down 49% in 2022, what’s still on the market is, on average, more expensive. That’s especially true for single-family homes, as last year was also the first that their average sale broke $5 million, according to the annual Jackson Hole Real Estate Report published last month. That’s a record high and a 6% increase from last year, the report said.

The average condo or townhome sale price increased 81% to $2.85 million, and the vacant residential land sale price increased 10% to $3.34 million. Both those jumps were records.

The heyday of all listings in Jackson Hole was 1997, when 1,595 properties were put on the open market, many of which were in the new subdivisions of Melody Ranch, Wilson Meadows and Bar B Bar Meadows. Even the market slumps that followed 9/11 and the Great Recession recorded inventory just shy of 600.

The end of 2021 saw record low inventory with 102 listings after the housing frenzy of the pandemic. At the start of 2023, about 148 listings were available.

The $5 million average doesn’t mean most buyers are typically paying that much, though, since 45% of transactions sat between $1 million and $3 million.

However, the days of seeing a single-family home selling for under $1 million could soon be gone. Only two single-family homes in the county sold for less than $1 million last year.

The 2022 increase follows a six-year trend of ever-increasing average single-family home prices, and though the curve is starting to flatten from the steep slopes of 2019 to 2021, price increases in the luxury market have yet to slow.