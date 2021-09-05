In Sinks Canyon, a proposed via ferrata pits recreation against conservation

The Wyoming Division of State Parks and Historic Sites has a plan to mitigate impacts of climbing on the falcons. It intends to close the via ferrata between March and April, when the birds are deciding where to nest, to avoid disturbing them. And if the nest is built within sight of the project, the closure will last through most of the summer, ending two weeks after the young have fledged.

Sinks Canyon is managed by Wyoming State Parks, but as the landowner, the Game and Fish Department must sign off on all planned developments. The agency has been responsible for conserving the property since the 1930s.

“Since 1971, it’s been turned over to the state parks to manage for recreation, but still our goals there are to maintain wildlife and wildlife habitat. And I think with what we are recommending or requiring, we are maintaining that,” said Jason Hunter, Lander regional wildlife supervisor for the Game and Fish Department.

The agency has deemed the via ferrata safe for falcons, so long as the requirements are met.