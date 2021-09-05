In Sinks Canyon, a proposed via ferrata pits recreation against conservation

Rock climbing is dividing the Lander community.
Bitter debate has emerged over a proposed novice-friendly climbing route at the popular Sinks Canyon State Park. The project, a via ferrata, would be made up of steel rungs and cable affixed to a cliff in the most remote part of the park — already the home of four peregrine falcon nesting sites.
Hundreds of Lander residents turned out Monday for a public meeting on the park’s newly developed master plan, a comprehensive 20-year strategy for Sinks Canyon that includes the planned via ferrata, to make their stances known.
Supporters see the via ferrata as a major economic opportunity with a small footprint that won’t jeopardize the 585-acre park’s ecology. Opponents say it’s a conservation nightmare.
“I think a lot of incomplete information has circulated,” said Chris Floyd, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and an advocate for the via ferrata. “We are doing our best to answer any and all questions that have come up about the project.”
Peregrine falcons sit at the heart of the dispute. The falcons are territorial birds, and Sinks Canyon makes up a single territory, boasting seven known nesting sites for the resident breeding pair to choose from.
This spring, the park’s falcons built their nest at one of the four sites along the cliff, rekindling debate about the project’s placement. While a precise location hasn’t been selected for the via ferrata, it’s likely to be installed within view of at least one nesting site.
The Wyoming Division of State Parks and Historic Sites has a plan to mitigate impacts of climbing on the falcons. It intends to close the via ferrata between March and April, when the birds are deciding where to nest, to avoid disturbing them. And if the nest is built within sight of the project, the closure will last through most of the summer, ending two weeks after the young have fledged.
Sinks Canyon is managed by Wyoming State Parks, but as the landowner, the Game and Fish Department must sign off on all planned developments. The agency has been responsible for conserving the property since the 1930s.
“Since 1971, it’s been turned over to the state parks to manage for recreation, but still our goals there are to maintain wildlife and wildlife habitat. And I think with what we are recommending or requiring, we are maintaining that,” said Jason Hunter, Lander regional wildlife supervisor for the Game and Fish Department.
The agency has deemed the via ferrata safe for falcons, so long as the requirements are met.
Though this would be the first via ferrata built near a falcon nesting area in Wyoming, the seasonal closure would mirror voluntary falcon-related closures in other climbing spots throughout the state. And parks with via ferratas in other states have successfully used seasonal restrictions near nesting falcons, without driving the birds away, said Zack Walker, non-game supervisor for the Game and Fish Department.
“We can’t guarantee anything, we never say that,” Walker said. “But we’re confident that, with these measures in place during the nesting and chick-raising period, that it won’t have an impact.”
A controversial plan
Development of the Sinks Canyon master plan started in early 2019. Three public input meetings in 2019 and 2020 attracted several dozen community members, including representatives from the Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, who supported the via ferrata and helped to develop a more comprehensive proposal than was included in the master plan.
“We think we did a good job of getting the word out,” said Floyd, a former Wyoming State Parks district manager for the Sinks Canyon region and a local leader of the collaborative. “But it’s hard to communicate with everyone. And it’s inevitable that some folks may not have heard about, you know, every part of the planning process.”
Much of the planning happened during the period of economic uncertainty early in the pandemic, when businesses were shuttering and oil demand collapsed, well before the record-breaking park visitation seen in Wyoming this summer. Community participants involved with the master plan welcomed the economic diversification that the via ferrata, a family-friendly attraction, was expected to bring, Floyd said.
The master plan was completed last year, but the via ferrata isn’t finalized. Once all the decisions have been made — including the exact location — the proposal will go to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for review.
Wyoming State Parks intends to continue inviting the public to participate as the master plan, and the via ferrata, move forward. It’s not yet clear what that community involvement might look like. After Monday’s unexpectedly high turnout, the agency is still working through the public comment given at the meeting.
“We haven’t even gotten through compiling it and sorting it,” said Kyle Bernis, the Wyoming State Parks district manager who oversees Sinks Canyon. “Our leadership team has to review everything we get and make a decision on what happens next from there.”
Advocating for an open process
Citizens for Keeping Sinks Canyon Wild formed six weeks ago in response to the proposal. Its leaders, Lander residents who say they didn’t hear about the via ferrata until this July, disagree with the Game and Fish Department’s finding of no significant impact.
Unconvinced that the falcon measures are restrictive enough to protect the birds, they worry that some members of the public may chafe against restrictions that shut down climbing for most of the summer. And they question the need to add a new attraction to a park that already sees 700,000 visitors per year.
“The Via Ferrata is not climbing,” said Tom Throop, a member of the group who has been involved in policy and conservation work in Wyoming for decades. “It’s commercial tourism and development that’s proposed for the wildest, most undeveloped section of Sinks Canyon State Park, that, again, was purchased with these federal conservation dollars and established with a conservation mandate.”
A bridge will have to be built over the Popo Agie River to get people into the little-trafficked northern section of the park, and the group believes that the resulting influx of visitors will disturb the wildlife that seeks refuge there.
Much of the park receives too much sun in the summer to install metal handholds on the cliff walls. The shade that makes the north-facing slope an ideal spot for the via ferrata also attracts deer, moose, bears and other large animals.
The project’s opponents are frustrated that a plan they see as deeply flawed got this far without their input.
“We’re fairly clear as a group that we are not absolutely against climbing,” said Lennie Poitras, a Lander business owner and coordinator of Citizens for Keeping Sinks Canyon Wild. “There’s a lot of climbing already that goes on in Sinks Canyon, and we’re not against the via ferrata per se, but it’s a bad spot, and it should be part of a process. And we feel like the community has been left out of that process completely.”
Members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe have also felt alienated from the planning process. Wyoming State Parks arranged for two cultural resource inventories of the project area, both conducted by professional archaeologists, as required by state law. But those archaeologists can overlook artifacts that tribal members would identify as culturally significant, said Crystal Reynolds, tribal archaeologist for the Northern Arapaho.
Reynolds only heard about the via ferrata a few weeks ago. She attended Monday’s meeting with several other tribal members to voice her opposition to the project. The group isn’t necessarily against building a via ferrata somewhere in the park. But they would’ve liked to be involved in the process from the beginning.
Since finding out about the proposal, Reynolds has been trying to get the park to allow tribal members to conduct their own cultural resource inventory.
“We just want to record our history,” Reynolds said. “We want to be able to tell our story. Our story’s just been told to us for so long by professional archaeologists — they write the narrative. And we have our own narrative.”