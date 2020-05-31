In small-town Glenrock, local businesses hold out for better times

The bowling alley felt hollow with the lights turned off and the bowling pins lined up in obedient rows across the 12 lanes, stiff and still.
“We’re old school here,” owner Gary Eckhardt quipped, pointing to a vintage barber chair cloaked in worn leather, empty. Scorecards, usually filled by hand using miniature pencils, rested untouched on the bowling alley’s tables.
Though the alley has had its wear and tear over the years, evidence of the Eckhardt’s care and investment fill the space. Curated awards and photographs decorate the wood-paneled walls. Neat rows of worn bowling shoes line the shelves behind the counter.
“We provide a great service to the community,” he said. “We are probably the most inexpensive form of entertainment for a family to do.”
Public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic shut down small businesses like Glenrock Bowl back in March.
The building, and its owner, have deep roots in Glenrock, like so many of the town’s small businesses. Dozens of businesses here, along with other tiny Wyoming towns, have been pummeled by the pandemic. Business owners question whether they will survive. With the days of federal funding from the Paycheck Protection Program ticking by, many expectant owners are waiting to see if a new pile of state funding could fill the gap. Others have elected to eschew the relief and wait out the tough times on their own.
Eckhardt, 76, worked in the same space he now hopes to save when he was in high school. The 100-year-old historic brick building in the heart of Glenrock once hosted a Chevy garage with apartments nestled on top.
His father moved from Illinois to Thermopolis in 1947 in search of a drier climate for his ailing health when Eckhardt was 4 years old. The family meandered and eventually wound up in Glenrock a decade later. The town of roughly 2,500 grew off the oil booms and the buzz of a 762-megawatt coal-fired power plant along Interstate 25.
Eckhardt eventually followed in his father’s footsteps in Wyoming, becoming an ironworker, then an owner of the bowling alley. Eckhardt has run the bowling alley off and on since 1986. It started with six lanes and eventually doubled to a dozen, thanks to Eckhardt’s own hands and determination.
It hasn’t always been an easy road, though. Eckhardt knows what hardship feels like. He wears a face of kindness flushed with quiet pride, along with well-loved jeans spotted with the occasional grass stain.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said of operating the bowling alley. “It’s been a labor of love.”
Fast-forward a few decades and Eckhardt is now 76 years old. It’s May 20 and the air of the bowling alley, usually charged with the energy of both professional and amateur bowlers, sits static.
Eckhardt could technically reopen. Earlier this month, he contacted state health officials to request a variance on the public health order. To open, he would need to cap the number of people and practice social distancing, along with other health guidelines, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. He keeps a limited team of employees: a bartender and cook. Sometimes he needs a few extra hands at the rental desk. That’s about it.
But he’s scared. Eckhardt thinks the state may be opening up too quickly, further endangering vulnerable people.
“It’s pretty tough,” he said, holding back tears. “I got a lot of loyal people that want this back, they need this back. This community has nothing else like this. But you got to be smart.”
He’s skeptical if state or federal relief can help mom-and-pop businesses survive the pandemic.
“There’s help out there, but the trickle-down never trickles down,” he said. “It’s pretty diluted when it does finally get down to the rest who need it.”
Social security, his pension from his ironworking days and a loan from the bank have helped him and his wife scrape by this spring. But accessing the resources he needs has been tough and full of paperwork, he said.
“I’m pretty fortunate that I can have (the building) paid for, thank God, or otherwise I couldn’t do it,” he said.
In his eyes, there are going to be businesses that don’t come back.
“I don’t think we’ve even seen the damage that this thing is going to do to people, when the unemployment checks run out and people still don’t have food,” he said in a soft and shaky voice.
Slow open
Small businesses have gradually started to reopen in Glenrock and across most of Wyoming. On April 28, the governor and state health officer allowed some personal care businesses to open their doors to customers, if they took safety precautions.
Across the street from the Glenrock Bowl sits Shear Heaven, a hair salon, now back open. The salon occupies a petite, single-story home tucked back from the road and surrounded by a lush lawn.
Owner Debby McCrary had temporarily closed the salon on March 13, about a week before Gov. Mark Gordon’s public order. McCrary was concerned for her customers, many of whom are elderly. Though McCrary admits it’s been a difficult time to be self-employed, she’s managing. She and her husband received a $2,400 economic stimulus check in mid-May. She doesn’t plan to apply for any state or federal aid as long as she can keep cutting hair.
The Wyoming Business Council announced it will unveil new state relief programs for small businesses facing hardship in early June. The $325 million in funding for the state relief programs will come from the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief provided to Wyoming.
Styling hair is McCrary’s pride and joy, having perfected the skill over a career of 34 years and counting. She started up the business from scratch in 1995, eventually bringing on another stylist, Marcie Smith, to help keep the business thriving.
“I think we’re protecting our clients as much as we possibly can,” she said while standing outside her front door to limit the number of people inside. But the hardest part is becoming accustomed to not hugging her patrons.
“Some of the people who come in here, they don’t have anybody,” she said. “And you know what? The hug you give them might be the only hug they get for a month.”
Beyond the pandemic
Glenrock resident Lila Swan has seen videos of herself as a 4-year-old, prancing around during the grand opening event of the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant in 1959. Her grandfather owned the land and donated it to lure the company to Glenrock.
“I don’t even remember the grand opening, but I have home movies of me there, so I know I was there,” she said with a smile.
During lunch at Reid’s Red Hots on South Fourth Street, Lila and her husband Jim Swan shared their worries for the town. Units of the nearly 60-year-old power plant are slated for retirement in 2027.
“A lot people who live here work there,” Jim said. “And of course a lot of people commute from Douglas and Casper and they bring in business to Glenrock.”
Many here wonder what will become of the town or the state, as Wyoming’s dominant industry, coal, precipitously declines. It’s a well-worn discussion lawmakers across the state have been starting to iron out with greater zeal since the pandemic slowed demand for coal even more. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts coal production declining by 25 percent this year.
“We are tied to energy: restaurants, tourism, manufacturing, everything here basically has a tie — whether directly or indirectly — to energy,” said Robert Short, chairman of the Converse County Board of Commissioners. “As energy continues to be assaulted, we are more and more at risk.”
Short also owns seven businesses in the county, some located in Glenrock.
“It has been absolutely brutal,” he said. The Hotel Higgins in Glenrock went from having 17 employees to two. He’s received aid from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but a majority went to employees. Ultimately, the relief has not been enough. Mortgage payments, utility costs and other operating expenses continue to pile up.
“How do you keep the lights on?” he asked.
For now, Lila, the long-time Glenrock resident, is simply trying to survive. Her life in Glenrock orbits around family. But she’s been deprived of seeing their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for weeks out of fear she could contract the virus from family members working in the health care industry.
“I just want a hug,” she said, tears puddling in the corners of her eyes.
Counting losses
Every year, on the night of Glenrock High School’s prom, a gaggle of teenagers flocks to Glenrock Bowl to hang out until around 2 a.m. The school lures the students to party at the bowling alley, where it’s safe, with the promise of a gift at the end of the night. Since 1986, Eckhardt, the owner, has partnered with the school to host this post-prom activity.
But not this year.
“We missed it this year, because of (the pandemic),” he said. “I feel sorry for the seniors, everything they’ve worked for for 12 years and not even have a graduation ceremony.”
One day soon, Eckhardt hopes he will be able to safely reopen. In the meantime, he considers the closure a true loss to the community.
Yet even with the the loss, Eckhardt wants to keep some perspective. He stressed the importance of keeping people healthy and alive. If keeping businesses closed a bit longer means saving more lives, he will comply.
“We shouldn’t have 100,000 people die from this,” he said. “It’s just wrong.”
