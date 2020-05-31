In small-town Glenrock, local businesses hold out for better times

“How do you keep the lights on?” he asked.

For now, Lila, the long-time Glenrock resident, is simply trying to survive. Her life in Glenrock orbits around family. But she’s been deprived of seeing their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for weeks out of fear she could contract the virus from family members working in the health care industry.

“I just want a hug,” she said, tears puddling in the corners of her eyes.

Counting losses

Every year, on the night of Glenrock High School’s prom, a gaggle of teenagers flocks to Glenrock Bowl to hang out until around 2 a.m. The school lures the students to party at the bowling alley, where it’s safe, with the promise of a gift at the end of the night. Since 1986, Eckhardt, the owner, has partnered with the school to host this post-prom activity.

But not this year.

“We missed it this year, because of (the pandemic),” he said. “I feel sorry for the seniors, everything they’ve worked for for 12 years and not even have a graduation ceremony.”

One day soon, Eckhardt hopes he will be able to safely reopen. In the meantime, he considers the closure a true loss to the community.