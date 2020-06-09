In the wake of protests, Wyoming's largest school district declares "Black Lives Matter”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEYENNE — As protests and vigils over the police killing of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd continue across Wyoming and the country, the state’s largest school district is reaffirming its commitment to inclusive learning.

“To all our African American students, staff and community members: you matter. Black Lives Matter. We see you, and we support you,” read the statement the district released Friday morning.

“Laramie County School District 1 wants to reaffirm our commitment to welcoming all students from any background to our schools, and our commitment to provide students and staff a safe, respectful, civil environment for learning and teaching,” the statement continued.

“As a district, we have a responsibility to make sure we are doing our part to achieve racial justice and to continue fostering empathy and kindness. To that end, we provide counseling for children, professional development for staff, and this resource for parents to talk to their children about race, Parent Toolkit.”

But the district – whose student body is 2.4 percent black, 20.3 percent Hispanic and 60 percent white, while only about 7 percent of educators are Hispanic – has heard a fair amount of criticism over the past year from some in the community who question its sincerity.