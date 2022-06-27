In Wyoming last year, US parks got 8.6M visitors

CHEYENNE (WNE) — National parks in Wyoming last year garnered 8.59 million visitors, who spent some $1.14 billion in the state, the National Park Service has reported.

Such tourist spending rose from $859 million in 2020, which itself was a decline from $924 million the previous year.

A new NPS report shows that this most recent visitor spending resulted in 15,164 jobs.

The agency said the peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey economists.

Wyoming has several national parks.

One of them, Yellowstone National Park, has been partly closed due to record flooding. Yellowstone can get several million visitors during a typical summer.

More details on the new report, including information by state, is online at nps. gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.

