× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you haven’t met Josh Wheeler yet, you’ve probably seen his truck.

Every afternoon, Wheeler climbs into the cab of his bright blue, Ford F-150 pickup and drives into Casper, spreading word of his long-shot campaign for U.S. Senate in a “riding billboard” emblazoned with his campaign logo on both front doors and the side view mirrors and a bold reminder to “VOTE AUGUST 18TH” along the sides of the bed.

Chances are that if you’ve been to any Republican Party event in Wyoming the past two years, you’ve seen him. Standing about 6’5 or 6’6, he’s built like a left tackle for the Denver Broncos, towering over most people in a crowd. And if you haven’t seen him lumbering through the room, you’ve probably heard him, voice booming with enthusiasm from the other end of the floor as he firmly pumps the hand of another prospective constituent, asking for their vote.

“Hello, my name’s Josh Wheeler, and I’m a candidate for the United States Senate.”

Yeah, Josh Wheeler is a hard guy to miss. And for the last year-and-a-half, he’s been doing whatever he can to get people to notice him.

The first Republican candidate to file with the Federal Elections Commission, Wheeler – a permanently disabled veteran – has committed every resource he has at his disposal toward winning Tuesday’s U.S. Senate Primary and moving onto Washington. Since officially declaring his intentions in December 2018, Wheeler has spent countless hours on his computer and in his truck trying to spread word about his campaign.

And the workload is dizzying: While Wheeler has lost track of the number of events he’s attended, he’s put about 75,000 miles on the pickup so far, he estimates. In the time he’s not on the road, he said, he’s either on Facebook or on the phone, responding to emails or working through a list of registered voters at a rate of 150 to 200 phone calls a day.

Most candidates for federal office have volunteers or even full-time staff to help them. But Wheeler – whose campaign’s total expenses are less than 1% of front-runner Cynthia Lummis’ – does it all by himself. Send him an email or shoot him a message on Facebook, and he’ll get right back to you. Call the phone number on his campaign literature, and it’s him on the other line.

“Granted, I do get phone calls from time to time from cat ladies or whatever that sit there and go ‘Well, I’m just lonely and I want to talk,’” he said in a recent interview in Casper’s Washington Park. “But OK, you know what? I’m driving down the road right now. Nobody else is calling. Why not? Do I have their vote? I don’t know. But does it make somebody feel comfortable that they’re actually talking to somebody? Yeah.

“I’ve never gotten a call at midnight,” he adds. “So that’s at least a plus.”

In other states, running for public office can be serious business, with an impossible barrier to entry. However Wyoming – with its sparse population, small-town lifestyle and a citizen-legislator tradition – feels somehow more accessible, more willing to let the average Joe or Jane debate toe-to-toe with professional politicians. Televised debates often feature anyone able to fill out a form and make the drive out, for example, while some statehouse campaigns can be won without a dollar spent.

Oftentimes, however, the little guys in the race find themselves going it alone, driven by a solitary mission to change the world or, at least, have their ideas heard.

That’s not an easy task, even in a state as intimate as Wyoming.

“This has not been an easy road,” Wheeler said. “This has been one of those roads that sometimes I wake up in the morning and go, ‘Why am I doing this? Then I remember that I had three fellow vets who were almost going homeless. And I can’t let any more go through that. Now, I have a son, and when he comes in to play, I think… Can I rightfully just sit by and let the national debt just keep going up?”

The factors that finally push people into politics vary widely. Some, like Wheeler, say they have been hurt personally by the system, and are running to affect the change their elected leaders have failed to make for them. Others, like Republican Senate candidate Ryan Jackson – the former dean of a medical school and a member of a health care task force under Gov. Mark Gordon — got involved because they felt they had something to offer at a time the state needs it most.

“I could either sit here and bitch about politicians I don’t like,” he said, “or I can try and show them how it’s done.”

Going it alone, however, has its challenges. Jackson, a Casper native, only recently moved back to the state, and is facing a well-entrenched incumbent in Sen. Jim Anderson, leaving him little more than a handful of community contacts and internet advertising to help him spread the word. With little institutional support – no volunteers, no big donors – he also finds himself solely responsible for the message he puts out. For a novice to politics, he said, it’s a challenging barrier to overcome.

Others, like former Libertarian gubernatorial and congressional candidate Lawrence Struempf, tried to embody a movement that did not exist, and found themselves a solitary voice in races packed with practiced, well-funded candidates.

“I wanted to try and bring the left and right together in one central party, because the Republicans and Democrats are becoming so divided,” he said. “I tried twice, and I realized that there was no movement. It just became a hard reality to face, that we are in a broken, two-party system. That kind of thing takes something really big to overcome. A lot of people need to want that change, and I don’t know that I could ever do that in my lifetime.”

Running for public office – especially in Wyoming – is no easy task. The benefits are few, the pay is poor and, at this current juncture in history, the rhetoric from voters and politicians seems like it has never been more toxic. But it’s even harder alone.

Some, like Jackson, did it to keep overhead low, running only because he felt he was the right man for the job at the right time. For Wheeler, the call to run for office was a personal one, out of concern for his own friends and family. Others, like Struempf, just want to help people.

But Struempf’s story could also be one of pragmatism. As a Libertarian, Struempf was principled, but had no party infrastructure, no volunteer support and admittedly, no chance of winning. After losing the governor’s race by a landslide in 2018, Struempf eventually registered as a Democrat and, this year, is making a run at the Wyoming House of Representatives, hoping to finally put himself in a position to change things.

While nothing is promised, prospects are looking a little better: he has volunteers helping him out and, in preparing his campaign, received candidate training and other resources from the party infrastructure to help him be competitive not only in his primary, but in a general election environment as well.

And according to Struempf, it’s been much better than running alone.

“It’s like night and day from when you’re running blind as a one-person show versus running as a collective,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.