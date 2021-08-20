In Yellowstone, Haaland recognizes threats to park, ecosystem

“As strong as the ecosystem is … we’re challenged by the threats of the future,” Sholly said.

For example, July was the first time Yellowstone had more than 1 million visitors in a single month, Sholly said, a crush that can diminish the park experience and the resource as well. Meager runoff from winter snows has led to some of the lowest stream flows the park has seen and caused managers to prohibit fishing in rivers and streams after 2 p.m. Already 13 wildfires have ignited in Yellowstone this season.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, from a climate change and sustainability standpoint,” Sholly said. He sees traditional infrastructure and past calls for larger park roads as ideas that are somewhat old-fashioned. “We’re not going to build our way out of this,” Sholly said.

Some of the work will occur through the Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee, a group of federal land and wildlife managers in the 15-million-acre ecosystem. “I think what you’re going to see out of the GYCC is a much more substantial range of actions,” he said.

Action in Yellowstone can become a model, said Mike Reynolds, Park Service regional director, who joined Sholly and Haaland in the park.