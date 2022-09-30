Indigenous art exhibition to go on Wyoming, US and international tour

An exhibition of Indigenous art will make its debut Sunday at Lander’s Fremont County Pioneer Museum before touring around the state, the country and several international locations.

The exhibition, titled “Grounded,” includes works by 15 contemporary Native artists. It was put together by “ArtSpirit,” an arts program of the Episcopal diocese of Wyoming, and the international arts nonprofit CARAVAN.

According to a Sept. 8 news release from the diocese, the show is meant to provoke discussion about connecting with humanity, nature and the self.

“At this moment in time, our world is calling for restoration, from within and without, for a realignment of a sacred harmony and an awareness of a new balance between ourselves and the earth and all of life upon it,” it says.

Riverton resident Robert Martinez, a Northern Arapaho artist, curated the exhibit.

Other artists featured in the exhibit include:

Ben Pease (Apsáalooke-Crow)

Brent Learned (Arapaho and Cheyenne)

Carlin Bear Don’t Walk (Apsáalooke-Crow and Northern Cheyenne)

Donald Montileaux (Oglala Sioux)

Henry Payer (Ho-Chunk)

Hillary Kempenich (Anishinaabe)

Jackie Larson Bread (Blackfeet)

Jackie Sevier (Northern Arapaho)

Jim Yellowhawk (Itazipco and Cheyenne River Sioux)

Joanne Brings Thunder (Eastern Shoshone)

John Pepion (Blackfeet)

Louis Still Smoking (Blackfeet)

Talissa Abeyta (Eastern Shoshone)

Wade Patton (Oglala Lakota)

Art by Martinez, Pepion, Still Smoking and Pease is currently on display at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. They’re part of the Creative Indigenous Collective, a group of contemporary Native artists who live in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota.

“Grounded” will stay in Lander through Nov. 14. Its organizers haven’t announced specific dates for subsequent showings, but the exhibition will make additional stops in Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson, Worland and Rock Springs.

Afterwards, it’ll tour around the state and the United Kingdom, and end with showings in the Middle East.