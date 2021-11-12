Inflation in Wyoming rises 7.7%

Inflation in the Cowboy State rose dramatically from spring 2020 to spring 2021, according to a recently released state report.

The Wyoming Cost of Living Index is released bi-annually, and analyzes changes in inflation across Wyoming compared to the previous year. Its latest report, published Oct. 29, covers the second quarter of 2021.

Statewide inflation rose by 7.7% during that period compared to 2020, the index shows.

This represents a dramatic increase compared to years' past. The second quarter of 2020 recorded a year-over-year inflation rate of 1.1%, while in 2019, that number was 2%, according to previous WCLI reports.

The report breaks down statewide inflation into six consumer categories:

transportation in Wyoming recorded the highest increase at 23.3%. That should come as no surprise, given the dramatic rise in oil prices compared with last year;

recreation and personal care underwent an 8% price increase;

housing had the next highest inflation at 5.5%;

apparel recorded an increase of 4.6%, medical costs recorded a 3.6% increase and food a 1.9% increase.

Central Wyoming, which includes Natrona, Converse and Fremont counties, recorded an average inflation rate of 7.4%. Southwest Wyoming — Sublette, Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta counties — had the highest inflation, at 8.9%.

Southeast Wyoming, which includes, Carbon, Laramie, Platte, Goshen and Niobrara counties, recorded the lowest at 7.2%

The report also compared the cost of living in each county. Teton County had the highest cost of living, at 65% higher than the statewide average. That fact is no surprise. The county draws wealthy people from across the country, who often purchase second homes there. That's, in turn, generated the state's highest housing prices. For example, an apartment in Teton County averages $2,510 a month, according to the index. An average apartment in Natrona County runs $774.

The cost of living in Natrona County is comparable to the rest of Wyoming, just 4% lower than the statewide average. Similarly, Laramie County recorded a cost of living just 4% higher than the average.

Washakie County in the state's Bighorn Basin had the lowest cost of living, 13% lower than the state average.

Nationally, inflation is surging. From Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021, prices jumped 6.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

