Injured firefighter in stable condition and recovering as Mullen Fire continues to grow

A firefighter injured while battling the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming on Wednesday is out of the hospital and recovering, according to Russ Bacon, the forest supervisor of the Medicine Bow-Routt national forests.

"I'm happy to report that that firefighter is doing OK," Bacon said during a virtual conference held on Wednesday evening. The wildland firefighter "did not need to spend a night in the hospital."

The Mullen Fire, which began nearly three weeks ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest, has burned 170,996 acres and remains just 14% contained.

"The firefighters are working their tails off and doing an amazing job as far as keeping structures protected and (ensuring) public safety and firefighter safety," Bacon said. "This has been a really long season."

On Wednesday, crews had a brief reprieve from this week's persistently harsh conditions with lighter winds coming out of the southwest. But heavy smoke throughout the region continued, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. The fire crawled north on Wednesday, with crews fighting to contain the blaze near the Sourdough Creek and South French Creek drainages.