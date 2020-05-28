Injured Powell student Ethan Asher graduates from high school

“It wasn’t just about the accident. It was about people figuring out who Christ is to them as an individual,” Tiffani said. “God has changed the way people think about things and the way that people hang on to their families, and they pray together differently.”

Ethan said if everything he’s been through brings one person closer to God, “I would go through something like this again.”

In recent weeks, Tiffani has sent Ethan’s graduation announcements to his supporters, with the addresses she had available.

“We tried to send them out as a thank you for helping us get to this point,” Tiffani said. “Because really, I mean, this has been a rough year for all of us for sure. But we have had so much support and love that has been sent from all over this country.”

Donations have ranged from $10 to $10,000, and enabled the family to remodel their home to be handicap accessible for Ethan’s wheelchair.

Beyond the financial support, acts of kindness, gifts and notes of encouragement, the family appreciates all of the prayers.

“I don’t think we’ve ever felt alone,” Tiffani said. “For any of it.”

Even on difficult days, Ethan often finds reasons to be grateful.