Injured skier rescued from avalanche Saturday

Park rangers rescued an injured skier caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Saturday.
A pair of skiers were climbing Silver Couloir on Saturday morning when a snowboarder started an avalanche farther up the gully, according to a Monday news release from Grand Teton National Park.
The avalanche swept up one of the skiers, and pulled them down the couloir. The skier injured their ankle in the slide.
After dragging themselves to safety, the skier was found by park rangers in a Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter.
Grand Teton National Park encourages those planning a trip into the mountains to check the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center beforehand at jhavalanche.org.