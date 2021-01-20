Interior approves major pipeline initiative in Wyoming to help advance carbon capture, EOR

The Bureau of Land Management approved a major pipeline project proposed for Wyoming on Tuesday, effectively designating about 1,100 miles of federal land for potential pipeline development in the future. The initiative aims to expand the state’s pipeline infrastructure and help energy companies transport carbon dioxide for use in oil and gas development.
Known as the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative, the proposal identified key routes across the state for future pipelines to opportunistically connect oil field sites with sources of carbon dioxide needed for enhanced oil recovery and other energy projects. Leaders of the project hope clearing this initial regulatory hurdle could help Wyoming in its race to commercialize carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology too.
"The signing of this Record of Decision is an important piece of the puzzle as Wyoming continues to be a trailblazer on the path to establish a carbon capture facility," Gov. Mark Gordon told the Star-Tribune in a statement. "The ability to have a CO2 delivery system, as made possible by the pipeline corridor initiative, helps make CO2 commercially viable."
Over the past several years, the federal government has been conducting a massive environmental review of the BLM-managed land along the 1,970 mile route, attempting to locate any wildlife, resource or cultural conflicts along the way.
The BLM published the final environmental impact statement based on that review on Oct. 28 and opened up the analysis to public comment.
The BLM’s review identified its “preferred alternative” as one that would amend nine resource management plans in order to designate new 200- to 300-foot wide corridors across 1,111 acres of federal land for “carbon dioxide, enhanced oil recovery products or other compatible uses.”
Carbon dioxide can be injected into reservoirs to remove oil that traditional drilling processes could not extract in a process known as enhanced oil recovery. But companies need to be able to access carbon dioxide affordably.
“The Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative is a classic example of Wyoming’s proactiveness and political leadership with respect to energy resources,” said Glen Murrell, executive director for the Wyoming Energy Authority. “The approval of the project will be particularly helpful in overcoming barriers both perceived and real in the energy space.”
In addition to helping operators build pipelines to transport CO2 for enhanced oil recovery, the designated corridors could also boost the state’s effort to expand the use of saline aquifer sequestration, direct air capture or even facilitate the use of hydrogen in an "all-of-the-above" energy mix, Murrell explained. Pipelines for oil and natural gas, or broadband infrastructure, could also be potential candidates for certain segments of the corridors.
The record of decision was signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Friday, just days before the Trump administration left the White House. The stamp of approval gives the green light to companies to begin submitting specific proposals for pipeline construction along the designated route.
Despite the economic and technological promises of the pipeline, a deluge of public comments submitted to the federal agency over the last year have ardently opposed the project. Many outlined concerns over the increased greenhouse gas emissions, compromised air and water quality, wildlife disturbances, and other environmental consequences associated with the proposed developments.
Several conservation and citizen groups opposed what they called a "fast-tracked" decision made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many feared the blanket approval for the corridor would weaken future environmental reviews for individual pipeline proposals, or limit opportunities for communities most directly impacted by the development to weigh in.
“BLM shouldn’t have fast-tracked new pipeline corridors while COVID-19 was raging,” Kelly Fuller, energy and mining campaign director at Western Watersheds Project, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The public had much more urgent things to do than write pipeline comments during a pandemic. BLM and the Department of the Interior could have waited for the public without delaying a single pipeline, but instead chose to give blanket approval to corridors for massive networks of future pipelines.”
The initiative has been a dream for Wyoming leaders for a long time. Former Gov. Matt Mead started pursuing it in 2012. By approving nearly 2,000 miles for possible pipelines on private, state and federal land, Wyoming could expedite the review process for future construction projects on federal land, the state reasoned.
Though Tuesday's announcement that the project has received BLM approval is significant for the state, the federal endorsement of the proposal does not necessarily mean pipeline construction will begin immediately.
Companies hoping to build a pipeline within the approved corridor will still need to undergo additional environmental reviews and secure permitting. What's more, volatile energy market conditions leave the exact outcome of the project unknown.
This story will be updated.
