Interior approves major pipeline initiative in Wyoming to help advance carbon capture, EOR

The record of decision was signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Friday, just days before the Trump administration left the White House. The stamp of approval gives the green light to companies to begin submitting specific proposals for pipeline construction along the designated route.

Despite the economic and technological promises of the pipeline, a deluge of public comments submitted to the federal agency over the last year have ardently opposed the project. Many outlined concerns over the increased greenhouse gas emissions, compromised air and water quality, wildlife disturbances, and other environmental consequences associated with the proposed developments.

Several conservation and citizen groups opposed what they called a "fast-tracked" decision made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many feared the blanket approval for the corridor would weaken future environmental reviews for individual pipeline proposals, or limit opportunities for communities most directly impacted by the development to weigh in.