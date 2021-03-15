Interstate 25 north of Casper reopens after snowstorm

I-25 north of Casper reopens; other highways in Wyoming still closed

Roads in and out of Casper are beginning to reopen, but much of Wyoming’s highway system is still closed from the weekend’s historic winter storm.

Interstate 25 north of Casper reopened Monday evening, but I-25 from Casper to the Colorado border remained closed, with an estimated reopening time of Tuesday afternoon if not later.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 is closed from the Nebraska border to Rawlins in both directions.

The eastbound lanes are closed all the way to the Utah border. Opening times for that highway have also been pushed back to Tuesday.

Highway 20 from Casper to Shoshoni, however, reopened Monday around noon.

Most of the other state and U.S. highways in the south and eastern portions of the state were closed Monday including:

Wyoming Highway 220

U.S. Highway 287

Wyoming Highway 487

Wyoming Highway 789

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0